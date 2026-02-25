Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.24 and last traded at $47.3140, with a volume of 279594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In related news, CAO Camellia E. Fitzgerald sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,408. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shawn Lynn Duffy sold 51,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $1,872,842.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,043.98. This represents a 89.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 354,290 shares of company stock valued at $13,059,722 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viasat in the second quarter worth about $3,066,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 6.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,541,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after buying an additional 351,404 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) provides high‐capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat’s product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

