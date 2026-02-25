VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $231.60 and last traded at $221.06, with a volume of 33722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.16.

VSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $222.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on VSE from $208.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in VSE by 946.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company’s solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE’s core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

