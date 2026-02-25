Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.23 and last traded at $58.2510, with a volume of 720184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Supernus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and product growth — Supernus reported record Q4 revenue of $211.6M and full‑year 2025 revenue of $719.0M, with combined revenues from its four growth products up ~45% year/year. Strong top‑line momentum is the primary bullish driver. GlobeNewswire Release

Adjusted results/consensus beats reported by some outlets — Several writeups highlight that Supernus beat revenue and certain adjusted earnings expectations (Zacks/other outlets), which supports a positive market reaction to the quarter. Zacks: Surpasses Q4 Estimates

Investor outreach planned — Management will present at TD Cowen, Jefferies and Barclays conferences in March; increased visibility and upcoming webcasts give investors more opportunities to hear management's growth plan. Conference Participation

FY‑2026 guidance is mixed/in line — The company set FY‑2026 revenue guidance of roughly $840–$870M (consensus ~ $857M), so guidance spans the street estimate — not a clear beat or miss. This limits a strong one‑way reaction. Earnings Release (guidance)

Earnings call detail available — The full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript provides management commentary and color (useful for modeling but not market-moving on its own). Earnings Call Transcript

GAAP EPS/metrics mixed — Some reports flagged a GAAP EPS miss (MarketBeat noted ($0.07) vs consensus ~$0.28), which introduces ambiguity: adjusted metrics were stronger but GAAP profitability disappointed. That can cap upside for investors focused on GAAP results. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Insider sale disclosed — A director sold 4,475 shares at about $51.01; while routine, insider sales can raise governance/near‑term sentiment concerns. SEC Filing

Executive compensation change — The company approved new equity incentives for executives; some investors view larger pay packages as a governance risk if not tied clearly to performance. TipRanks: Executive Incentives

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $65.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -169.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $31,552.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,735.52. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Sensenig sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $228,269.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $1,268,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 85,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,263,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company’s marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

