Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.2880, with a volume of 55879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
Royce Otc Micro Stock Up 0.1%
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.
Royce Otc Micro Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Royce Otc Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th.
Royce Otc Micro Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc (NYSE: RMT) is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.
Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.
