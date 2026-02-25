Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.2880, with a volume of 55879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Royce Otc Micro Stock Up 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Royce Otc Micro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Royce Otc Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royce Otc Micro Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Royce Otc Micro by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,614,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,274,000 after buying an additional 1,206,828 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Royce Otc Micro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,043,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Otc Micro by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,022,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 212,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Royce Otc Micro by 12.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 114,526 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc (NYSE: RMT) is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.

Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.

