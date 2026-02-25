International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Announces Earnings Results

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 26.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. International Personal Finance had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Here are the key takeaways from International Personal Finance’s conference call:

Delivered a solid set of results with pre-exceptional PBT of £88.6m (+4%), group lending up ~ 12% , receivables up ~ 14% to ~ £1.1bn , and a proposed final dividend up 12.5% .

(+4%), group lending up ~ , receivables up ~ to ~ , and a proposed final dividend up . Product and distribution momentum — > 200,000 credit‑card users in Poland, partnerships in ~ 2,700 retailers, digital rollouts and customer growth to 1.729m , with a long‑term target of 2.5m customers.

credit‑card users in Poland, partnerships in ~ retailers, digital rollouts and customer growth to , with a long‑term target of customers. Strong funding and capital position with total facilities of £750m , funding headroom of £129m , blended funding cost down to 12.2% , and an equity‑to‑receivables ratio of 51% supporting planned growth.

, funding headroom of , blended funding cost down to , and an equity‑to‑receivables ratio of supporting planned growth. Management is increasing investment that will weigh on near‑term earnings — an extra £5m p.a. through the P&L for 2–3 years plus CapEx rising to ~ £45–50m in 2026–27, which the company says will moderate returns in 2026 before improving later.

through the P&L for 2–3 years plus CapEx rising to ~ in 2026–27, which the company says will moderate returns in 2026 before improving later. Regulatory and geopolitical risks are material and uncertain — rapid CCD2 transposition could introduce fee/rate caps, tighter affordability rules or “free credit” sanctions, while recent security unrest in Mexico has closed branches and may affect ~10% of the local customer base.

International Personal Finance Price Performance

Shares of LON:IPF traded up GBX 15.50 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 250. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,644,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,183. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 233.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 216.41. The company has a market capitalization of £548.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33. International Personal Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 124 and a 1 year high of GBX 251.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Separately, Shore Capital Group downgraded shares of International Personal Finance to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Personal Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc is helping to build a better world through financial inclusion by providing affordable credit products and insurance services to underserved consumers across nine markets. Our 1.7 million customers, who have low to medium incomes and a limited credit history, turn to us to fulfil their plans when it really matters. As a group of people who are often financially excluded, we play a vital role in society by responsibly providing unsecured, affordable credit tailored to meet their personal needs and financial circumstances, as well as a variety of great value home, medical and life insurances to help them and their families.

