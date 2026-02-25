E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Releases Earnings Results

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, reports. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.61%.

E.On Trading Up 2.5%

E.On stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,825. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. E.On has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EONGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company headquartered in Essen that focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. The company owns and operates electricity and gas distribution networks, supplies energy to residential and commercial customers, and develops services and technologies aimed at energy efficiency, decentralised generation and electrification. E.ON’s business model emphasizes regulated network operations and customer-facing services rather than large-scale conventional power generation.

Key offerings include grid operation and maintenance, retail supply of electricity and gas, energy contracting and efficiency solutions for business customers, and a range of digital services such as smart metering, energy management and e-mobility charging infrastructure.

