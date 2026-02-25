Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line”

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Evercore’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WDAY. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.16.

Workday stock opened at $130.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.46 and its 200 day moving average is $213.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Workday has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $281.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total transaction of $784,616.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,951,507.91. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $199,710.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 35,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,012.16. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

