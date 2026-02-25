Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line”

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Evercore’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WDAY. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.16.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Workday
Workday Stock Up 0.8%
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Workday
In other Workday news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total transaction of $784,616.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,951,507.91. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $199,710.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 35,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,012.16. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Workday News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats — Workday reported better‑than‑expected fiscal Q4 results: revenue and EPS topped consensus and subscription revenue grew year‑over‑year, underpinned by strong cash flow. Workday Q4 results press release
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst buy thesis remains for some — Needham reaffirmed a Buy and kept a $300 price target, arguing AI investments offer long‑term upside despite near‑term headwinds. Needham buy rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership/AI strategy — Workday has emphasized agentic AI as a growth driver and recently brought back a founder CEO, a strategic pivot that could help execution but adds uncertainty about near‑term priorities. CEO return and AI focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader software sell‑off — The pullback in software names and macro uncertainty amplified the reaction to Workday’s guidance, meaning market moves reflect sector trends as well as company specifics. Software sector pressure
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance miss — Management forecast FY‑2027 subscription revenue below Street estimates (and guided for slower subscription growth), signaling weaker new‑client wins as corporate tech spend moderates. Revenue guidance below estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Margins and AI investment cost — Workday warned of margin pressure as it accelerates AI investments and guidance for adjusted operating income was cautious, pressuring investor sentiment about near‑term profitability. Margin outlook and AI costs
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst reactions — Several brokers pared targets or downgraded WDAY (Jefferies, Mizuho among them); JPMorgan lowered its target too, increasing near‑term selling pressure. Jefferies cut Mizuho downgrade (summary) JPM price‑target move (summary)
About Workday
Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.
The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Workday
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.