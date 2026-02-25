AirBoss of America (ABSSF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect AirBoss of America to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter.

AirBoss of America Price Performance

Shares of ABSSF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp. is a manufacturer specializing in custom-engineered rubber and polymer products for industrial, commercial and defense applications. The company operates two primary business segments: Rubber Solutions, which supplies proprietary compounds for tire retreading, specialty hoses and molded rubber goods; and Chemical Solutions, which produces performance chemicals used in oilfield, mining, agricultural and infrastructure markets.

Within its Rubber Solutions segment, AirBoss develops bespoke rubber formulations for automotive aftermarkets, off-road mining equipment, and industrial machinery applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.