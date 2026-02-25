Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/24/2026 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$36.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$35.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$37.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$23.00 to C$32.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$35.00 to C$42.00.

1/29/2026 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by National Bank Financial from “outperform” to “sector perform”. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up from C$28.00.

1/28/2026 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by National Bank Financial from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

1/26/2026 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2026 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$31.00 to C$37.00.

1/9/2026 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$34.50 price target by UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by UBS Group AG to “strong-buy”.

1/8/2026 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$31.00.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. Hudbay produces copper concentrate, which contains copper, gold, and silver, as well as zinc metal. More than half the company’s revenue is attributable to the copper business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.