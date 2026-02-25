Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 25.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Icahn Enterprises has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Icahn Enterprises has a payout ratio of 253.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

IEP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,925. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) is a diversified holding company based in New York City. Controlled by veteran investor Carl C. Icahn, the partnership makes strategic investments and owns wholly or partially controlled subsidiaries across a broad range of industries. With a flexible capital structure, Icahn Enterprises seeks to generate long-term value through active ownership, asset optimization and operational improvements.

The company reports its activities through five principal business segments.

