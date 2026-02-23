FTAI Aviation (FTAIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect FTAI Aviation to post earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $693.1170 million for the quarter.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.1%

FTAIN opened at $25.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. is a publicly traded aircraft leasing company that acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company’s fleet consists of narrow-body and wide-body jets, primarily from the Airbus A320 family and Boeing 737 series, which it places under operating leases with carriers across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. FTAI Aviation focuses on modern, mid-life aircraft to balance acquisition cost with residual value stability.

In addition to lease financing, FTAI Aviation provides comprehensive asset management and remarketing services.

