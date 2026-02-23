CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 98,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in CBRE Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings lowered CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of CBRE opened at $147.18 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.