Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Announces Earnings Results

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77, Zacks reports. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 4.24%.The firm had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.050-3.120 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 212.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.99.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

