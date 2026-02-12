Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3%

MDT opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average is $96.32. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.71%.The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

