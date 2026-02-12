BTIG Research Has Lowered Expectations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $195.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.21.

Shares of PAYC opened at $118.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.32. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $116.83 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.79 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $211,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,747.02. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,802,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,792,000 after purchasing an additional 179,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,984,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,708,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,641,000 after buying an additional 158,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,137,000 after acquiring an additional 103,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

