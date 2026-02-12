Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.990-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Geo Group also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.170-0.190 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Geo Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Geo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jones Trading lowered their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Geo Group by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geo Group by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Geo Group by 122.6% in the second quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Geo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO’s integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO’s portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

