Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.20, but opened at $47.89. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $47.11, with a volume of 41,776 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heidelberg Materials in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Heidelberg Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Heidelberg Materials Trading Down 10.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03.

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS: HDLMY) is a Germany‐based multinational building materials company with a core focus on cement production, aggregates, ready‐mixed concrete, asphalt, and other construction solutions. As one of the world’s leading cement producers, the company supplies essential raw and processed materials used in infrastructure, commercial, and residential construction projects. Its product portfolio also encompasses specialty cement, mineral additives, and tailored concrete technologies designed to meet diverse engineering and environmental requirements.

Operating in more than 50 countries across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, Heidelberg Materials maintains an extensive network of production facilities and distribution channels.

