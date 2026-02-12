Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.55, but opened at $33.75. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.3260, with a volume of 3,482,622 shares traded.

Viking Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking Therapeutics this week:

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Oral VK2735 advancing to Phase 3 (planned start 3Q26) and company outlining dual Phase‑3 obesity programs — a major clinical de‑risking step that increases the program’s near‑term value potential. PR Newswire: Corporate Update

Oral VK2735 advancing to Phase 3 (planned start 3Q26) and company outlining dual Phase‑3 obesity programs — a major clinical de‑risking step that increases the program’s near‑term value potential. Positive Sentiment: VANQUISH Phase‑3 enrollment progress: VANQUISH‑1 complete and VANQUISH‑2 nearing full enrollment; maintenance dosing study fully enrolled with data expected in 3Q26 — multiple near‑term data points that could drive share moves. Seeking Alpha: Dual Phase III Programs

VANQUISH Phase‑3 enrollment progress: VANQUISH‑1 complete and VANQUISH‑2 nearing full enrollment; maintenance dosing study fully enrolled with data expected in 3Q26 — multiple near‑term data points that could drive share moves. Positive Sentiment: Strong balance sheet — ~$706M cash at year‑end — gives the company runway to fund Phase‑3 programs and additional IND filings without immediate dilution. PR Newswire: Financial Results

Strong balance sheet — ~$706M cash at year‑end — gives the company runway to fund Phase‑3 programs and additional IND filings without immediate dilution. Neutral Sentiment: Management plans an IND filing this quarter for a novel amylin agonist — adds pipeline optionality but is earlier‑stage and thus higher uncertainty. Reuters: Late‑stage Plan

Management plans an IND filing this quarter for a novel amylin agonist — adds pipeline optionality but is earlier‑stage and thus higher uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript provides clinical and strategic color; investors are parsing timing and magnitude of readouts rather than near‑term revenue drivers. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Call Transcript

Earnings call/transcript provides clinical and strategic color; investors are parsing timing and magnitude of readouts rather than near‑term revenue drivers. Negative Sentiment: Q4 miss — reported EPS of ($1.38) vs. consensus ($0.89) and a larger loss vs. prior year; this widens operating losses and could pressure sentiment if clinical milestones slip or require additional funding. Zacks: Q4 Loss Wider‑Than‑Expected

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.09.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.49). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 16,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $561,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 132,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,783.96. This trade represents a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 57,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $1,901,659.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 409,190 shares in the company, valued at $13,495,086.20. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 364,731 shares of company stock worth $12,053,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company’s pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company’s lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.