Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.2025, but opened at $1.0999. Sharp shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 14,718 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Sharp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Sharp had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Sharp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.132-0.132 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sharp Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Corporation, founded in 1912 by Tokuji Hayakawa and headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, is a Japanese multinational electronics manufacturer. Over its century-long history, Sharp has been recognized for pioneering products such as the Ever-Sharp mechanical pencil and for its sustained innovation in display technologies.

The company’s core offerings span consumer electronics and professional solutions, including LCD televisions, large-scale displays, mobile device components, multifunction printers, and energy products such as solar panels and energy storage systems.

