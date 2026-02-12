Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. CIBC World Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$90.85.

ATD traded up C$1.02 on Thursday, hitting C$83.53. 821,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,520. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$65.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$74.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. In addition, the company operates more stores under the Circle K banner in other countries such as China, Egypt, and Malaysia.

