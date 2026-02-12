Citigroup Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $6.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Arete Research set a $7.30 price target on shares of Snap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 51,453,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,762,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.83. Snap has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 62,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $524,319.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,030,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,272,710.34. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 70,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $591,155.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,854,982 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,549.88. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,393,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,210. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,251,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,100,000 after acquiring an additional 641,271 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Snap by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,452,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,780,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,285,000 after purchasing an additional 95,989 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth $176,697,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,525,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,711,000 after buying an additional 469,795 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.