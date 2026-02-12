Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 129.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGIO. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4%

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,984. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 895.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $79,427.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $790,757.10. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Burns sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $79,427.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,240.62. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,303 shares of company stock worth $901,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios’s lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

