SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,271 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 995,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,501,000 after acquiring an additional 608,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,544,000 after purchasing an additional 561,690 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 35,223.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 538,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,317,000 after purchasing an additional 537,164 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,597,000. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,358,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

