pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Price Hits $0.0160 on Top Exchanges

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, pumpBTC has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. pumpBTC has a market cap of $39.88 and $269.74 thousand worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pumpBTC token can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About pumpBTC

pumpBTC’s genesis date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 696 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,488 tokens. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. The official website for pumpBTC is pumpbtc.xyz. The official message board for pumpBTC is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 696.05225387 with 2,488.3088914 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 0.01687914 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $262,353.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

