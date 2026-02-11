SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 186.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 1,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Down 1.2%

PRI opened at $265.28 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.98 and a twelve month high of $296.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.89 and a 200-day moving average of $263.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $475.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,000. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,945.30. The trade was a 21.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $292.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Primerica from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica’s core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

