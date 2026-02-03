Strs Ohio Sells 25,069 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,069 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $650,250,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 127.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,541,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,295,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 951.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 973,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,650,000 after purchasing an additional 881,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,027,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 16,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,141,935.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 708,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,844,913.48. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,640.75. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,352. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 156.95% and a net margin of 47.91%.The business had revenue of $354.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.