Keybank National Association OH Sells 327,696 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 327,696 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lantheus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Sector Gamma AS increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 28.0% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 64,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,866,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Lantheus by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $66.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of -0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Lantheus had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $384.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lantheus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price objective on Lantheus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lantheus from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Lantheus from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.