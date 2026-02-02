Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 103.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,990 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2,829.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,630,000 after buying an additional 5,525,828 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 193.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,342,000 after buying an additional 4,656,021 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,451,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,494,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,593 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.44.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,994,431.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,162.35. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $1,070,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,321.36. This represents a 31.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 208,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,430,108 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $141.79 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $164.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 39.73%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

