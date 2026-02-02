Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 427,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $82,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $231.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.19.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2%

MPC opened at $176.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

See Also

