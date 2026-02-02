Barrick Mining Corporation $B Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,585 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 16,966 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,058 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 118,493 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the third quarter valued at $297,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Barrick Mining by 11.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Barrick Mining to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Barrick Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $45.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

