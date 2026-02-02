A4 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $719,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $287.03 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The company has a market capitalization of $260.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

