Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192,748 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $79,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 106.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 75.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $184.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.80. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $179.89 and a 12 month high of $245.16.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 29.69%.The firm had revenue of $732.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Company Profile



SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

