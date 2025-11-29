New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,131 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,479,977 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 26,131 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of TJX Companies worth $182,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 121.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $152.45 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

