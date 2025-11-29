New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 192,279 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,681,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,279 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Pfizer worth $210,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Pfizer stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

