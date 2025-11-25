Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Billion Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 54,635.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285,640 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.5% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.72% of CrowdStrike worth $2,186,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $506.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of -425.90, a PEG ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.