TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Telesat Corporation $TSAT

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.07% of Telesat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSAT. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Telesat during the 1st quarter worth $2,354,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telesat in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telesat during the 1st quarter worth $2,103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Telesat by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Telesat by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Telesat in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Telesat has an average rating of “Sell”.

Telesat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSAT opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $353.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. Telesat Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.95). Telesat had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 20.74%.The firm had revenue of $72.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.26 million. Telesat has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Telesat Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

