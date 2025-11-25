iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8,818.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,254,128 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $294,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% in the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,580 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,687 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28,554.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 758,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,826,000 after acquiring an additional 756,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,858,000 after purchasing an additional 563,907 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EFA stock opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $96.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

