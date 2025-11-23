Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,441 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,200. The trade was a 27.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

