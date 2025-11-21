iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Holdings Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,378,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.73% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,665,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 114.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IVW stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
