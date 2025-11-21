iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Holdings Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,378,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.73% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,665,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 114.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.