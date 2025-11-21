American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 2.2% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,627 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,127,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in American Tower by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,838,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,694,000 after buying an additional 743,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $179.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 108.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.44.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

