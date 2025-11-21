Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Grows Position in American Express Company $AXP

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $38,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,714 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 47.4% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,697,879 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $541,589,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP opened at $343.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.57. The stock has a market cap of $236.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $377.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

