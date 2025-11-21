Danaher Corporation $DHR Stock Position Increased by Georgetown University

Georgetown University grew its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 3.6% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Georgetown University’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,004,424,000 after purchasing an additional 788,499 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,016,404,000 after acquiring an additional 612,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,697,800,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Danaher by 56.2% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 4.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,822,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $952,625,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $222.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.76. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.