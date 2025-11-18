Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.35. Sappi shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 11,500 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Sappi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sappi Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sappi had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

