Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and traded as high as $30.00. Buzzi shares last traded at $29.9490, with a volume of 15,270 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Buzzi in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Buzzi to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Buzzi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

