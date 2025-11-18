Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.55 and traded as high as GBX 10.50. Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 9.90, with a volume of 811,477 shares traded.

Tekcapital Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.37. The stock has a market cap of £23.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital is a holding company that creates value from investing in new, university-developed discoveries that can enhance people’s lives. Tekcapital also provides a range of technology transfer services to help organisations evaluate and commercialise new technologies.

