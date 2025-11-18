Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.55 and traded as high as GBX 10.50. Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 9.90, with a volume of 811,477 shares traded.
Tekcapital Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.37. The stock has a market cap of £23.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80.
About Tekcapital
Tekcapital is a holding company that creates value from investing in new, university-developed discoveries that can enhance people’s lives. Tekcapital also provides a range of technology transfer services to help organisations evaluate and commercialise new technologies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tekcapital
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.