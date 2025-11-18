ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Receives $5.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACDC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 price objective on ProFrac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ProFrac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ProFrac from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered ProFrac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

ProFrac Trading Up 0.5%

ACDC stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. ProFrac has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $694.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.66.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $403.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ProFrac will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProFrac

In related news, Chairman Matthew Wilks acquired 43,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,528.60. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 422,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,968.60. This trade represents a 11.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACDC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ProFrac by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ProFrac by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 583,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 54,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in ProFrac by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 39,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

