Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,039 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $793,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter worth $310,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $2,045.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,944.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,948.07. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,621.89 and a one year high of $2,109.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

