Analyzing WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) & Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) and WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies and WeRide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 1 1 3 0 2.40 WeRide 1 0 2 0 2.33

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 166.59%. WeRide has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 93.12%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than WeRide.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,031.15% -603.21% -112.53% WeRide -595.64% -49.24% -28.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and WeRide”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.06 million 60.94 -$152.26 million ($5.32) -1.73 WeRide $49.47 million 46.62 -$350.09 million ($2.79) -2.55

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WeRide. WeRide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeva Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats WeRide on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology. It offers Aeries II, a 4D LiDAR solution that consist of 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive grade production across passenger car, trucking, and mobility applications; and Atlas, a FMCW 4D LiDAR with simultaneous velocity and range detection for the automotive market. The company's products are also used in industrial automation, consumer device, and security market applications. Aeva Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About WeRide

WeRide, Inc. engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

