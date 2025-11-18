Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,883 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.9%

UPS opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

