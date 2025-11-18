United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.55. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 63,400 shares trading hands.
United Development Funding IV Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.
About United Development Funding IV
United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Development Funding IV
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.